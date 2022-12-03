Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Uvalde shooting victims seek $27B, class action in lawsuit

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Victims of the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 people dead have filed a lawsuit against local and state police, the city and other school and law enforcement officials seeking $27 billion due to delays in confronting the attacker, court documents show.

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Austin on Tuesday, says officials failed to follow active shooter protocol when they waited more than an hour to confront the attacker inside a fourth-grade classroom.

It seeks class action status and damages for survivors of the May 24 shooting who have sustained “emotional or psychological damages as a result of the defendants’ conduct and omissions on that date.”

Instead of following previous training to stop an active shooter “the conduct of the three hundred and seventy-six (376) law enforcement officials who were on hand for the exhaustively torturous seventy- seven minutes of law enforcement indecision, dysfunction, and harm, fell exceedingly short of their duty bound standards,” the lawsuit claims.

City of Uvalde officials said they had not been served the paperwork as of Friday and did not comment on pending litigation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Uvalde Consolidated School District did not respond to requests for comment.

A group of the survivors also sued Daniel Defense, the company that made the gun used by the shooter, and the store where he bought the gun. That separate lawsuit seeks $6 billion in damages.

Daniel Defense, based in Black Creek, Georgia, did not respond to a request for comment. In a congressional hearing over the summer, CEO Marty Daniels called the Uvalde shooting and others like it “deeply disturbing” but separated the weapons themselves from the violence, saying America’s mass shootings are local problems to be solved locally.

Earlier this week, the mother of a child killed in the shooting filed another federal lawsuit against many of the same people and entities.

Two officers have been fired because of their actions at the scene and others have resigned or been placed on leave. In October, Col. Steve McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, acknowledged mistakes by officers when confronted for the first time by families of the Uvalde victims over false and shifting accounts from law enforcement and lack of transparency in the available information. But McCraw defended his agency, saying they “did not fail” Uvalde.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Uvalde school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach.
Authorities: Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in
Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning on Fort Weaver Road.
56-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on Fort Weaver Road
In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now, Green discussed what changes he plans to make...
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Latest News

An aerial view of Fissure 3 erupting on Mauna Loa.
Heads up, drone pilots: The airspace around Mauna Loa’s eruption is now restricted
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
HPD: Don't buy into scams, beware of fake jewelry thieves
HPD: Don't buy into scams, beware of fake jewelry thieves
‘So unreal’: Heroes from World War II receive special welcome at Honolulu airport
‘So unreal’: Heroes from World War II receive special welcome at Honolulu airport
What the Tech: This app makes sure you get your hourly dose of H20
What the Tech: This app makes sure you get your hourly dose of H20