Shaka Santa is back as Honolulu City Lights returns for its 38th year of holiday cheer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu City Lights will return for its 38th year of holiday cheer Saturday, illuminating downtown Honolulu with dazzling lights and displays to mark the start of the season.

The opening night ceremony Saturday night kicks off a month-long celebration of merriment on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds.

Opening Night festivities include:

City Lights Block Party from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. featuring a variety of ono food and treats from local vendors. Located on Punchbowl Street and across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds

Visit Santa in Santa’s Village and get a free photo from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Located inside the historic Mission Memorial Auditorium.

Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade at 6 p.m. The parade will be held on King Street, beginning at Aala Park and passing Honolulu Hale, ending at Kawaiahao Street.

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Honolulu Hale at 6:15 p.m. Mckenna Maduli will be hosting the Mayor’s stage this year as Blangiardi will light the city’s 50-foot holiday tree, simultaneously illuminating Honolulu Hale and the Civic Center Grounds.

Sky Gate Stage - A series of musical guests will follow the parade, including: Crossing Rain 7:30–7:55 p.m. Ei Nei 8:00- 8:30 p.m. Nesian N.I.N.E. 8:45 - 9:15 Sean Na’auao & Friends 9:25- 10:00



Three mauka lanes of South King from Alapaʻi Street to Ward Avenue and two lanes of South Street will be closed from Kapiʻolani Boulevard to Queen Street starting at 4:30 p.m.

King Street will close along the parade route and reopen after the parade, except for the section of King Street from Punchbowl to the Alapaʻi/South/King Street intersection; this area is said to stay closed until 10 p.m.

The parade and festivities will also be livestreamed on Olelo and replayed. Get details here.

As for those who can’t make the opening night ceremony, there will be plenty of holiday joy throughout the month.

The city Christmas Tree exhibit will open daily at Honolulu Hale from 7:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Check out the 35th Annual Wreath Contest exhibition themed “Splashed of Joy” at the Lane Gallery inside Honolulu Hale.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.