Several Hawaii ties in the 2022 NCAA women’s volleyball tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the 2022 NCAA women’s volleyball tournament underway across the country, several players and coaches that made the big dance have a connection to the islands.

The University of Hawaii making their 29th-straight NCAA appearance with a wealth of local players and coaches, but there are many more players and coaches from the 808 in this year’s field.

Players:

Keonilei Akana - defensive specialist, Texas, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Devin Kahahawai - outside hitter, Texas, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres - setter, Texas, Iolani

Lexis Akeo - setter, Pittsburgh, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Jhenna Gabriel - setter, UNLV, Maryknoll

Alyssa Muraoka - libero, UNLV, Mid-Pacific Institute

Elena Oglivie - libero, Stanford, Iolani

Shelby Capllonch - outside hitter, Utah State, Damien

Zoe Slaughter - libero, Auburn, Moanalua

Faave Kimsel Moe - libero, Quinnipiac, Punahou

Chloe Kaahanui - setter, Quinnipiac, Punahou

Aria McComber - libero, BYU, Punahou

Coaches:

Scott Wong - head coach, Pepperdine, Punahou Alumni and former UH women’s associate head coach

Dan Fisher - head coach, Pittsburgh, UH women’s associate head coach 2009-2011

Kamalani Akeo - director of volleyball operations, Pittsburgh, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni

Jaylen Reyes - assistant coach/recruiting coordinator, Nebraska, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni

Bruce Atkinson - head coach, Delaware State, Hawaii-Hilo women’s head coach 2007-2010 and BYU-Hawaii Alumni

Mike Wilton - volunteer coach, Utah State, UH men’s head coach 1992-2009 and BYU-Hawaii Alumni

Joshua Walker - assistant coach, Baylor, former UH player 2006-2011 and coach 2016-2022

Jerritt Elliott - head coach, Texas, finished collegiate career at UH 1990

Alfred Reft - associate head coach, San Diego, played for UH men’s team 2004-2006

Pi’i Aiu - assistant coach, Northern Colorado, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni

