Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Several Hawaii ties in the 2022 NCAA women’s volleyball tournament

Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of...
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the 2022 NCAA women’s volleyball tournament underway across the country, several players and coaches that made the big dance have a connection to the islands.

The University of Hawaii making their 29th-straight NCAA appearance with a wealth of local players and coaches, but there are many more players and coaches from the 808 in this year’s field.

Players:

  • Keonilei Akana - defensive specialist, Texas, Kamehameha-Kapalama
  • Devin Kahahawai - outside hitter, Texas, Kamehameha-Kapalama
  • Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres - setter, Texas, Iolani
  • Lexis Akeo - setter, Pittsburgh, Kamehameha-Kapalama
  • Jhenna Gabriel - setter, UNLV, Maryknoll
  • Alyssa Muraoka - libero, UNLV, Mid-Pacific Institute
  • Elena Oglivie - libero, Stanford, Iolani
  • Shelby Capllonch - outside hitter, Utah State, Damien
  • Zoe Slaughter - libero, Auburn, Moanalua
  • Faave Kimsel Moe - libero, Quinnipiac, Punahou
  • Chloe Kaahanui - setter, Quinnipiac, Punahou
  • Aria McComber - libero, BYU, Punahou

Coaches:

  • Scott Wong - head coach, Pepperdine, Punahou Alumni and former UH women’s associate head coach
  • Dan Fisher - head coach, Pittsburgh, UH women’s associate head coach 2009-2011
  • Kamalani Akeo - director of volleyball operations, Pittsburgh, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni
  • Jaylen Reyes - assistant coach/recruiting coordinator, Nebraska, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni
  • Bruce Atkinson - head coach, Delaware State, Hawaii-Hilo women’s head coach 2007-2010 and BYU-Hawaii Alumni
  • Mike Wilton - volunteer coach, Utah State, UH men’s head coach 1992-2009 and BYU-Hawaii Alumni
  • Joshua Walker - assistant coach, Baylor, former UH player 2006-2011 and coach 2016-2022
  • Jerritt Elliott - head coach, Texas, finished collegiate career at UH 1990
  • Alfred Reft - associate head coach, San Diego, played for UH men’s team 2004-2006
  • Pi’i Aiu - assistant coach, Northern Colorado, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach.
Authorities: Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in
Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning on Fort Weaver Road.
56-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on Fort Weaver Road
In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now, Green discussed what changes he plans to make...
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fifth...
Hawaii’s own Kolten Wong traded to the Seattle Mariners
Rainbow Wahine volleyball meets LSU in first round of NCAA tournament
Rainbow Warriors basketball falls to Texas A&M-Commerce in thriller
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location