Several Hawaii ties in the 2022 NCAA women’s volleyball tournament
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the 2022 NCAA women’s volleyball tournament underway across the country, several players and coaches that made the big dance have a connection to the islands.
The University of Hawaii making their 29th-straight NCAA appearance with a wealth of local players and coaches, but there are many more players and coaches from the 808 in this year’s field.
Players:
- Keonilei Akana - defensive specialist, Texas, Kamehameha-Kapalama
- Devin Kahahawai - outside hitter, Texas, Kamehameha-Kapalama
- Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres - setter, Texas, Iolani
- Lexis Akeo - setter, Pittsburgh, Kamehameha-Kapalama
- Jhenna Gabriel - setter, UNLV, Maryknoll
- Alyssa Muraoka - libero, UNLV, Mid-Pacific Institute
- Elena Oglivie - libero, Stanford, Iolani
- Shelby Capllonch - outside hitter, Utah State, Damien
- Zoe Slaughter - libero, Auburn, Moanalua
- Faave Kimsel Moe - libero, Quinnipiac, Punahou
- Chloe Kaahanui - setter, Quinnipiac, Punahou
- Aria McComber - libero, BYU, Punahou
Coaches:
- Scott Wong - head coach, Pepperdine, Punahou Alumni and former UH women’s associate head coach
- Dan Fisher - head coach, Pittsburgh, UH women’s associate head coach 2009-2011
- Kamalani Akeo - director of volleyball operations, Pittsburgh, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni
- Jaylen Reyes - assistant coach/recruiting coordinator, Nebraska, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni
- Bruce Atkinson - head coach, Delaware State, Hawaii-Hilo women’s head coach 2007-2010 and BYU-Hawaii Alumni
- Mike Wilton - volunteer coach, Utah State, UH men’s head coach 1992-2009 and BYU-Hawaii Alumni
- Joshua Walker - assistant coach, Baylor, former UH player 2006-2011 and coach 2016-2022
- Jerritt Elliott - head coach, Texas, finished collegiate career at UH 1990
- Alfred Reft - associate head coach, San Diego, played for UH men’s team 2004-2006
- Pi’i Aiu - assistant coach, Northern Colorado, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni
