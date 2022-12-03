Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased.

WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County.

According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications Mike Thomas, the new homeowner called police around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after finding the body in the home’s basement.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the body as 71-year-old Nina Fielden.

Thomas said Fielden was the previous owner of the home.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner reported not finding any signs of trauma on the woman’s body while continuing to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning on Fort Weaver Road.
56-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on Fort Weaver Road
Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
View of Mauna Loa eruption from Saddle Road.
Mauna Loa lava flow advances on ‘very slow’ path with 1 fissure still active
Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash in June on Hawaii...
Hawaii tour helicopter crash prompts NTSB call for safety inspections
Three more intersections on Oahu will be receiving red light cameras
Here’s the full list of intersections that will have red light cameras

Latest News

Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise, world’s oldest land animal, celebrating 190th birthday
Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
Tarp to prevent contamination from spreading at Red hill contamination zone.
New aerial video shows contamination zone at Red Hill following spill of toxic fire suppressant