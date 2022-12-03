Jewelry scammers are as active as ever. The reason, police say: They’re still finding victims

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beware of jewelry scammers.

That’s the warning from Honolulu CrimeStoppers after more reports of people falling for the fake goods.

Victor John Fleener, of Hawaii Island, said he was visiting a friend on Gulick Avenue in Kalihi when he was approached by a woman offering him jewelry on Monday.

He said as he pulled out his phone, the woman and her driver sped off.

“She immediately turned her head (and) covered her face,” said Fleener. “And the guy took off as fast as he could in that car.”

Fleener filed a police report.

Sgt. Chris Kim, of Honolulu CrimeStoppers. said the jewelry scammers are still very active.

“There seems to be an influx, which actually surprises me because typically, they’ll get spooked and then they’ll leave,” said Kim. “But I’m thinking that there’s a market out here that people are falling victim.”

CrimeStoppers urges people not to buy any type of jewelry from someone on the streets.

Plus, don’t talk to the scammers. Just walk away.

“We’re hearing cases of people offering to pray for you, they’ll grab your hand, and pretend that they’re praying for you and at the same time, they’re trying to pull the ring off your finger,” said Kim.

“We’ve had people offering hugs and as they reach out to hug you, they’re unclasping your necklace.”

If you were scammed by these jewelry scammers, call 911 and make sure you file a police report.

