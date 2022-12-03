Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HPU showcases the state’s first doctor of physical therapy

(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University is home to the state’s first and only doctor of physical therapy program.

On Friday, the school welcomed the media to tour its new Center for Graduate Health Sciences facility at Waterfront Plaza.

Future physical therapists provided demonstrations, like stretching and mobility exercises.

More than 800 people applied for the 24 month-hybrid program — only about 100 were selected to join the program’s first cohort.

“Our ideal student is one who really wants to make a contribution to the community and really has a passion for health care and serving people we want people to go out in the community and make a big contribution in particularly here in Hawaii,” said John Gotanda, president of Hawaii Pacific University.

DPT class president Alyssa Eva says, “I did all of my education in Hawaii and the fact that we finally got a physical therapy program here just confirmed that I get to do all my education here where I’m from and it just makes me proud to be in Hawaii.”

HPU also announced the addition of two new programs — a master of medical science physician assistant and a doctor of occupational therapy.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach.
Authorities: Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in
Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning on Fort Weaver Road.
56-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on Fort Weaver Road
In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now, Green discussed what changes he plans to make...
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Latest News

An aerial view of Fissure 3 erupting on Mauna Loa.
Heads up, drone pilots: The airspace around Mauna Loa’s eruption is now restricted
HPD: Don't buy into scams, beware of fake jewelry thieves
HPD: Don't buy into scams, beware of fake jewelry thieves
‘So unreal’: Heroes from World War II receive special welcome at Honolulu airport
‘So unreal’: Heroes from World War II receive special welcome at Honolulu airport
What the Tech: This app makes sure you get your hourly dose of H20
What the Tech: This app makes sure you get your hourly dose of H20
Environmentalists, water protectors rally in Honolulu over Red Hill toxic fire suppressant spill
Environmentalists, water protectors rally in Honolulu over Red Hill toxic fire suppressant spill