HPU showcases the state’s first doctor of physical therapy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University is home to the state’s first and only doctor of physical therapy program.

On Friday, the school welcomed the media to tour its new Center for Graduate Health Sciences facility at Waterfront Plaza.

Future physical therapists provided demonstrations, like stretching and mobility exercises.

More than 800 people applied for the 24 month-hybrid program — only about 100 were selected to join the program’s first cohort.

“Our ideal student is one who really wants to make a contribution to the community and really has a passion for health care and serving people we want people to go out in the community and make a big contribution in particularly here in Hawaii,” said John Gotanda, president of Hawaii Pacific University.

DPT class president Alyssa Eva says, “I did all of my education in Hawaii and the fact that we finally got a physical therapy program here just confirmed that I get to do all my education here where I’m from and it just makes me proud to be in Hawaii.”

HPU also announced the addition of two new programs — a master of medical science physician assistant and a doctor of occupational therapy.

