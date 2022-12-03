Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘So unreal’: Heroes from World War II receive special welcome at Honolulu airport

“It’s overwhelming and it really really made me tear up."
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl Harbor attack survivor Ira “Ike” Schab got a hero’s welcome at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday.

The Portland resident returned to Honolulu for the 81st anniversary commemoration of the attack.

The Pacific Fleet band and honor guard greeted Schab as he deplaned his Hawaiian Airlines aircraft, which received a ceremonial water salute.

Schab was 21 when Pearl Harbor was attacked — a musician in the U.S. Navy, assigned to the USS Dobbin.

Today, he’s 102-years-old.

“I’m not worthy. Who’s worth all this?” Schab said, holding back tears as he remembered his friends and many others who lost their lives that day.

“Those are the ones I want to salute,” he said.

It’s a little harder to fly back these days — he almost didn’t make it this year after several health issues, including fear of pneumonia.

But Schab said he’ll keep coming back for those who can’t be here.

“I wouldn’t have missed it,” he said. “You could have gotten me here in a hospital bed.”

Schab’s son Karl is also retired from the Navy and spent four years in Hawaii, sharing a special bond to the islands like his father.

“It’s overwhelming and it really really made me tear up,” he said.

Also arriving in Honolulu — two California women who were among the six million who joined the workforce during World War II as part of the “Rosie the Riveters” movement.

“It’s so unreal,” said Marian Wynn, who was 18 and worked as a pipe welder during WWII.

“We’re not heroes, we just wanted to do our job and get the guys home,” said Marian Sousa, who was part of an engineering team.

The Pearl Harbor Commemoration will be on Dec. 7 at 7 a.m. and the Remembrance Parade starts at 6 p.m. in Waikiki.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach.
Authorities: Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in
Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning on Fort Weaver Road.
56-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on Fort Weaver Road
In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now, Green discussed what changes he plans to make...
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Latest News

HPD: Don't buy into scams, beware of fake jewelry thieves
HPD: Don't buy into scams, beware of fake jewelry thieves
‘So unreal’: Heroes from World War II receive special welcome at Honolulu airport
‘So unreal’: Heroes from World War II receive special welcome at Honolulu airport
Environmentalists, water protectors rally in Honolulu over Red Hill toxic fire suppressant spill
Environmentalists, water protectors rally in Honolulu over Red Hill toxic fire suppressant spill
HPU showcases the state’s first doctor of physical therapy
Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash in June on Hawaii...
Hawaii tour helicopter crash prompts NTSB call for safety inspections