Hawaii’s own Kolten Wong traded to the Seattle Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fifth...
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two-time Gold Glove winner and University of Hawaii stand out Kolten Wong has been traded to the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The Mariners confirmed the trade that Wong was being sent from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Pacific Northwest in exchange for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro along with $1.77 million in cash also being sent to Seattle.

Wong spent the last two seasons with the Brew Crew after signing with Milwaukee in 2021, previously spending half a decade with the Saint Louis Cardinals.

The Kamehameha-Hawaii alumni is coming off of a career-high 15 home runs in 2022.

The 2023 MLB season will be the infielder’s first year playing in the American League.

