Drier weekend trades, but wetter weather on the horizon

Trade winds will be locally breezy through Saturday and ease just a bit for Sunday, with drier and more stable air moving in from the east. By Saturday afternoon, expect just some light passing windward showers.

A First Alert for the beginning of the work week, as forecast models show a large Kona low developing to the northwest and approaching Monday and Tuesday. This will bring deep moisture from the south, increasing the chance of showers and more humidity.

Right now, we don’t know if there will be heavy showers associated with this Kona low, but we’ll keep a close eye on it for you. For now, expect the frontal band to weaken after Tuesday, with breezy and drier trade winds for the latter half of the week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, the high surf advisory has been extended into the overnight hours for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, the north shores of Maui and the west shores of the island of Hawaii. Waves should decline below advisory levels by daybreak.

Surf will remain somewhat elevated for north shores but are on the way down, while a new northeast swell could push waves into the 7 to 10 foot range for east-facing shores, close to advisory heights.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.