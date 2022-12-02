Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman gives birth the same day she wins the lottery

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming...
Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming a baby girl into the world.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:44 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina lucked out twice in one day -- winning the lottery the same day her third child was born.

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming a baby girl into the world.

“I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez told the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I’m so thankful.”

Hernandez said she used the birthdays of her two sons to pick the numbers.

She matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“When I found out, I cried,” she said. “I’m just so excited and happy.”

She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and took home $65,015 after taxes.

Hernandez said a large amount of her winnings will go toward paying for her house.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach.
Authorities: Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in
Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
The front of the flow closest to Saddle Road on Nov. 30, 2022.
Is there a way to stop a lava flow? Officials discuss diversion amid Mauna Loa eruption
Demello during the bike stretch of the Florida Ironman Race (Source: Finisherpix)
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 2, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 2, 2022)
Job growth has slowed this year, from a monthly average of 540,000 from January through March,...
US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed’s inflation fight
Though President Joe Biden is a staunch union ally, he said the rail order was necessary to...
Rail strike to be averted: Biden signs bill
Though President Joe Biden is a staunch union ally, he said the rail order was necessary to...
Rail strike to be averted: Biden signs bill
Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains