Rainbow Warriors basketball falls to Texas A&M-Commerce in thriller

(@HawaiiMBB)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH men’s basketball team fell to Texas A&M-Commerce Wednesday night despite a late run in the fourth.

Throughout the entirety of the match, Hawaii struggled to gain its footing from beyond the arc — tallying just 33%.

The ‘Bows found themselves on the verge of forging a late comeback, until a few calls going against UH ultimately decided the match.

The 53-51 loss snaps a three-game win streak for the ‘Bows.

Hawaii drops to 5-2, recording a second straight loss at home.

Guard Noel Coleman led with 18 points, while senior Kamaka Hepa tallied 11 points and seven rebounds.

The ‘Bows head to the Ninth Island for a single-game matchup against UNLV.

Tip off is set for Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. HST.

