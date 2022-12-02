Rainbow Warriors basketball falls to Texas A&M-Commerce in thriller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH men’s basketball team fell to Texas A&M-Commerce Wednesday night despite a late run in the fourth.

Throughout the entirety of the match, Hawaii struggled to gain its footing from beyond the arc — tallying just 33%.

The ‘Bows found themselves on the verge of forging a late comeback, until a few calls going against UH ultimately decided the match.

The 53-51 loss snaps a three-game win streak for the ‘Bows.

The 'Bows battled to the end, including a last gasp effort in the final seconds, but ultimately see their 3-game win streak snapped. UH next heads to the road to face UNLV on Dec. 7. #ManaOhana #GoBows pic.twitter.com/MAo7aslzYy — HAWAII BASKETBALL (@HawaiiMBB) December 1, 2022

Hawaii drops to 5-2, recording a second straight loss at home.

Guard Noel Coleman led with 18 points, while senior Kamaka Hepa tallied 11 points and seven rebounds.

The ‘Bows head to the Ninth Island for a single-game matchup against UNLV.

Tip off is set for Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. HST.

