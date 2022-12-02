Rainbow Wahine volleyball meets LSU in first round of NCAA tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Friday, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is set to make its 29th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

In Stanford, Cali., the three-time Big West champs will meet LSU in the first round.

This marks the third-straight season the ‘Bows pulled the Big West conference’s automatic bid.

Head coach Robyn Ah Mow led the ‘Bows to its last five-straight NCAA tournament appearances.

On Wednesday, the Big West named four Wahine to its All-Conference team.

First serve between the ‘Bows and the Tigers is set for Friday at 2:30 p.m. HST.

