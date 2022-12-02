Police investigating fatal crash on Fort Weaver Road, all southbound lanes closed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning on Fort Weaver Road.

Officials said the crash happened around 6 a.m. near Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu.

Emergency Medical Services said a 56-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities have not yet released information on what led to the crash nor the man’s identity.

As an investigation remains ongoing, officials have closed all southbound lanes of Fort Weaver Road in Kunia. Traffic is being rerouted to Farrington Highway.

This story will be updated.

