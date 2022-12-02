Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say

The injuries were minor, according to authorities. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Three first responders were injured after someone inside a burning Rowan County home fired shots, authorities said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement also responded.

As first responders approached the back of the home, someone inside fired shots, officials said. Two law enforcement officers and one firefighter were injured, although the sheriff’s office would not confirm they were shot.

The injuries were minor, according to authorities.

Authorities said the suspect is dead, and they are not aware of any other threats to the community.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach.
Authorities: Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in
Lava from Mauna Loa slowed its advance toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Thursday as it...
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
The front of the flow closest to Saddle Road on Nov. 30, 2022.
Is there a way to stop a lava flow? Officials discuss diversion amid Mauna Loa eruption
Demello during the bike stretch of the Florida Ironman Race (Source: Finisherpix)
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location

Latest News

A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond,...
Tractor-trailer dangles after crashing off bridge
Forecast: Huge swell peaking, strong winds building
Forecast: Huge swell peaking, stronger winds building
FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington...
Rapper Ye no longer buying Parler app, Twitter account suspended
A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow....
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky