Open House: Conveniently located condo in Honolulu and senior living at One Kalakaua

If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.
Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're in the market for a new home, listen up! It's time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now's your chance to check out these listings.

Welcome to Westview Plaza. Centrally and conveniently located near the Blaisdell, Kakaako, Ala Moana, Downtown, Pali Highway and bus lines. This one bedroom, one bath unit is well-maintained and updated with bamboo flooring in the living room and granite counters in the kitchen. Relax on the lanai right outside your bedroom and enjoy the gorgeous city, ocean, mountain & sunset views and the cool tradewind breezes. Building amenities include a pool, picnic area, laundry room, assigned parking, secured entry and is pet-friendly. Hurry, this one won’t last long...schedule your private showing today!

Enjoy the senior lifestyle at One Kalakaua Senior Living! This Diamond Head-mauka, large corner unit is in excellent condition and includes daily meal service in the One Kalakaua dining room, exercise classes, Tai-Chi classes, heated pool and jacuzzi, activities, events and excursions, Weekly doctor visits and in-living nursing services, and an on-site 32-bed skilled nursing facility, Hale Ola Kino. Enjoy arts and crafts classes and game room activities, weekly maid service and a professional staff providing 24/7 emergency response service and daily bed checks. Relax and enjoy the One Kalakaua Lifestyle.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

