New viewing area set up for lava spectators amid concerns over congestion, safety

County crews have set up traffic mitigation efforts to let people know where to go.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To accommodate growing crowds to see Mauna Loa’s fiery show, a safe public viewing area was opened Thursday along Old Saddle Road.

Officials are hoping the viewing area addresses growing concern about congestion on Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

County crews have set up traffic mitigation efforts to let people know where to go.

Security will be directing people to the designated viewing area, and they’re asking everyone to park on the right side of the road. The left side will be left open for emergency vehicles.

Officials are asking viewers to stay no more than 90 minutes and remain close to your vehicle.

