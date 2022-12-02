Tributes
Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu

Your top local headlines for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki murder has been extradited to Honolulu.

Tudor Chirila Jr. was taken into custody by the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday afternoon.

The 77-year-old former Nevada deputy attorney general was brought to Hawaii from Reno.

Chirila is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Nancy Anderson more than 60 times in her Waikiki apartment.

Nancy Anderson

He was 26 at the time and a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Multiple detectives worked on the case over the years, but started gaining traction in December 2021. That’s when they got a tip about Chirila, who lived in Hawaii in the 1970s.

DNA testing eventually linked him to a blood stained towel recovered from Anderson’s apartment.

This story will be updated.

