Kauai’s ‘Lights on Rice’ parade makes a post-pandemic return to kick off holiday season

The parade leads to the County Building's Festival of Lights celebration where trees in the park are lit through the new year.(HNN)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai’s largest celebration marking the start of the holiday season makes a grand return Friday.

The ‘Lights on Rice’ parade is expected to draw thousands to Lihue’s Rice Street. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium, and makes its way down to the County building.

Rice Street will be closed to traffic at 5:45 p.m. until the parade’s completion around 8 p.m.

2022 marks the first year the parade is taking place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by the Rotary Club of Kauai, this year’s parade will feature over 60 units and some 3,000 performers.

On the lawn of the County Building, families will also be treated to the annual Festival of Lights. Trees are illuminated nightly from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through New Year’s Day.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also take pictures with families Friday nights from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Christmas Eve.

Festival organizers say only the County Building’s exterior will be lit up and decorated while the inside displays will not be set up this year due to ongoing health and safety concerns.

Behind the Kauai Museum, there will also be the annual Christmas Craft Fair happening Friday evening.

