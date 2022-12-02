Here’s the full list of intersections that will have red light cameras

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state Transportation Department has released the full list of 10 intersections that will have red light cameras.

The cameras are being installed as part of a two-year pilot aimed at reducing recklessness on the roads.

Ed Sniffen, the deputy director of DOT Highways Division, said the goal is to start changing behaviors and reduce speeds in those areas.

Phase 1 site locations were announced on Sept. 20 and included:

Vineyard Boulevard at Palama Street

Vineyard Boulevard at Liliha Street

Phase 2 sites will include:

Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue

Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard

Pali Highway and School Street

Construction on the Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue began on Nov. 28 and is expected to take two to four weeks.

The Phase 3 sites will include:

Likelike Highway and School Street

King Street and Ward Avenue

Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street

Beretania Street and Piikoi Street

McCully Street and Algaroba Street

Under the state’s new red light camera program, tickets will follow car owners, not drivers

Images of potential red light runners will be screened before police determine whether to issue a citation. The system will capture license plates and not drivers’ photos due to privacy concerns.

The state also says regardless of who is driving, the responsibility for the citation falls on the vehicle’s registered owner. The first-time fine: Up to $200.

Once the system is operational, violators will receive a warning for the first 30 days before citations are given out.

“Our overall hope for this program is to ensure that we put up this instrumentation so that there’s a permanent blue light here,” Sniffen said. “We all know that our driving behavior in the communities changes tremendously when there’s a police officer in the corner.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.