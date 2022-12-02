Pain at the pump: Hawaii is the only state where you’d pay over $5 for gas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon.

That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday.

AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while the average national price is $3.47.

The average national price of gas went down by 12 cents compared to last week.

Meanwhile in Honolulu, Thursday’s average price for regular unleaded is $5.15, which is one cent lower than last week, three cents lower than last month, and 88 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $5.06, which is one cent higher than last week, one cent lower than last month, and 69 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price of $5.26 is two cents lower than last week, five cents lower than last month and 76 cents higher than a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $5.53, which is one cent lower than last week and last month, and 92 cents higher than a year ago.

Some Western states experienced weekly price dips.

“California, Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Nevada all saw pump price reductions of at least 20 cents on average last week,” AAA Hawaii general manager Liane Sumida said.

AAA Hawaii reminds drivers they can save money on gasoline by shopping around virtually or taking advantage of discounted gas prices at participating Shell gas stations with a Shell rewards program.

