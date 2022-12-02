Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Pain at the pump: Hawaii is the only state where you’d pay over $5 for gas

AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while the average...
AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while the average national price is $3.47.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon.

That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday.

AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while the average national price is $3.47.

The average national price of gas went down by 12 cents compared to last week.

Meanwhile in Honolulu, Thursday’s average price for regular unleaded is $5.15, which is one cent lower than last week, three cents lower than last month, and 88 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $5.06, which is one cent higher than last week, one cent lower than last month, and 69 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price of $5.26 is two cents lower than last week, five cents lower than last month and 76 cents higher than a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $5.53, which is one cent lower than last week and last month, and 92 cents higher than a year ago.

Some Western states experienced weekly price dips.

“California, Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Nevada all saw pump price reductions of at least 20 cents on average last week,” AAA Hawaii general manager Liane Sumida said.

AAA Hawaii reminds drivers they can save money on gasoline by shopping around virtually or taking advantage of discounted gas prices at participating Shell gas stations with a Shell rewards program.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Mauna Loa eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
Demello during the bike stretch of the Florida Ironman Race (Source: Finisherpix)
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location
Both Kalber and Omori have spent decades tracking the magic of Hawaii's volcanoes and for as...
For these photographers, capturing Mauna Loa’s fiery show is the opportunity of a lifetime

Latest News

The city says an emergency project to fix a sinkhole in Kakaako could take up to six months.
Businesses, residents feel impact of Cooke Street closure
Experts said it is also not known how long this eruption will last.
Check this out! Here is the latest compilation of photos you sent us of the Mauna Loa eruption
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 140: HNN’s Ashley Nagaoka, new mom-to-be, talks about her joy and jitters
Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Midday Newscast: Ongoing Mauna Loa eruption draws spectators to dazzling lava show