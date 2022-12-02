Forecast: Huge swell peaking, stronger winds building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to moderate to locally breezy Friday, and continue through the weekend, maintaining showers across windward areas. A system developing northwest of the state late in the weekend, may increase moisture and strengthen southeast winds, potentially enhancing shower chances next week.A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast over the Mauna Loa summit through the weekend.

A large, long period west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell has recently peaked and will begin to subside from early Friday into the weekend. A northeast swell moving into our nearshore windward waters Saturday may lift north and east-facing shore surf across the state to near HSA levels.

