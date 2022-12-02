Forecast: Huge swell peaking, stronger winds building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to moderate to locally breezy Friday, and continue through the weekend, maintaining showers across windward areas.

A system developing northwest of the state late in the weekend, may increase moisture and strengthen southeast winds, potentially enhancing shower chances next week.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast over the Mauna Loa summit through the weekend.

A large, long period west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell has recently peaked and will begin to subside from early Friday into the weekend.

A northeast swell moving into our nearshore windward waters Saturday may lift north and east-facing shore surf across the state to near HSA levels.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.