Ex-Maui County official charged in connection to long-running bribery scandal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The feds have charged Thursday a former Maui County environmental management official in connection to a long-running bribery scandal involving businessman Milton Choy.

The feds alleged that Wilfredo Tamayo Savella accepted about $40,000 in bribes from Choy between 2013 and 2017.

Prosecutors said the bribers were made in cash, bank deposits, at least one gambling trip to Las Vegas, casino chips and other financial benefits.

In return, Savella helped approve dozens of non-bid contracts worth millions of dollars to Choy’s company.

If convicted, Savella faces a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Savella is schedule to appear in court on Monday.

