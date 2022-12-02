Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Deer entangled in Christmas lights rescued by wildlife officials

Wildlife officials in Oregon freed a buck that was entangled in Christmas lights. (Source: Linda Reed, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Ore. (CNN) – Wildlife officials in Oregon freed a buck that was entangled in Christmas lights.

The first reports of the animal with its antlers tangled in lights came in before Thanksgiving when a homeowner captured the buck on video walking through her yard.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officers sedated the buck with a dart so the lights could be removed.

The animal was not injured, and its ear was tagged for identification purposes.

Officials say this sort of thing is a common occurrence. Bucks rub their antlers on trees, bushes and other things to get rid of the velvet, mark their territory, and show dominance over other bucks.

Oregon wildlife officials say every fall they start getting reports of deer “tangled up in volleyball nets, hammocks and yes, even Christmas lights.”

They recommend hanging lights higher up in trees so bucks can’t get to them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach.
Authorities: Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in
Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
The front of the flow closest to Saddle Road on Nov. 30, 2022.
Is there a way to stop a lava flow? Officials discuss diversion amid Mauna Loa eruption
In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now, Green discussed what changes he plans to make...
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Latest News

A father says his son is a hero for saving his life after his truck fell on him while the two...
‘My son is my hero’: Video shows teen lifting truck off father trapped underneath
Mochi and Nacho greet customers at the checkout at East By West.
Business is ‘hopping’ at Arkansas shop
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
Three more intersections on Oahu will be receiving red light cameras
Here’s the full list of intersections that will have red light cameras
The parade leads to the County Building's Festival of Lights celebration where trees in the...
Kauai’s ‘Lights on Rice’ parade makes a post-pandemic return to kick off holiday season