Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

2 cows euthanized after escaping tractor-trailer with herd on the freeway

It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in Glendale, Arizona.
A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into the median.(AZ Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Two cows had to be euthanized early Friday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on an Arizona freeway.

A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into the median.

According to early estimates, about 15 to 30 cows escaped, AZ Family reported.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said somehow the trailer door opened and the herd walked out and started running around on the freeway.

Troopers were able to wrangle them up and corral them off the freeway until another trailer arrived to pick them up.

Details on what led up to the crash are extremely limited, but investigators believe the tractor-trailer driver fell asleep. The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach.
Authorities: Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in
Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
The front of the flow closest to Saddle Road on Nov. 30, 2022.
Is there a way to stop a lava flow? Officials discuss diversion amid Mauna Loa eruption
Demello during the bike stretch of the Florida Ironman Race (Source: Finisherpix)
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location

Latest News

View of Mauna Loa eruption from Saddle Road.
LIVE: Mauna Loa lava flow continues on slow path; only one fissure still active
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Though President Joe Biden is a staunch union ally, he said the rail order was necessary to...
Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain
An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they...
Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls