WATCH: HNN digital special explores Red Hill water crisis, one year later
Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In “Red Hill: One Year Later,” Hawaii News Now takes an in-depth look into a water disaster that continues to have far-reaching impacts for Hawaii families, institutions and the military ― one year after the Navy’s drinking water was contaminated with jet fuel from the Red Hill underground fuel storage.
You can watch the full special across our platforms, including:
- At our special Red Hill: One Year Later section
- On the HNN Facebook page
- Or on your streaming device (Apple TV, Roku or Amazon Fire)
In this series:
- They went toe to toe with the Navy on Red Hill. And they’re prepared to do it again
- Military says it’s seeking to right a wrong after initially downplaying Red Hill crisis
- Fuel-tainted water sickened her family. Now this service member is fighting back
- Red Hill, One Year Later: A look 140 feet underground ― at a pristine water source at risk
- Her 4-year-old was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder. She blames Red Hill
- TIMELINE: A year ago, Red Hill fuel disaster upended the lives of thousands of Hawaii families
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.