WATCH: HNN digital special explores Red Hill water crisis, one year later

In this HNN digital special, we take an in-depth look at a water disaster that continues to have far-reaching impacts.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In “Red Hill: One Year Later,” Hawaii News Now takes an in-depth look into a water disaster that continues to have far-reaching impacts for Hawaii families, institutions and the military ― one year after the Navy’s drinking water was contaminated with jet fuel from the Red Hill underground fuel storage.

You can watch the full special across our platforms, including:

In this series:

