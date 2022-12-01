Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the nurse’s station at the center the night before.(KY3)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee.

The 15-year-old girls were found unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived at the facility.

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the nurse’s station at the center the night before.

Both got sick and fell unconscious the following morning after taking an undetermined amount of the medication.

One of the girls was pronounced dead at the hospital on Nov. 29, while the other was transferred to a children’s hospital in critical condition and later died on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa lava flow moving at slower pace, could now be over a week until it reaches key highway
Demello during the bike stretch of the Florida Ironman Race (Source: Finisherpix)
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location
Both Kalber and Omori have spent decades tracking the magic of Hawaii's volcanoes and for as...
For these photographers, capturing Mauna Loa’s fiery show is the opportunity of a lifetime

Latest News

Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa lava flow moving at slower pace, could now be over a week until it reaches key highway
Consumers with the recalled blenders can receive a free replacement blade and assembly...
Cuisinart compact blenders recalled due to risk for laceration
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Org. defense lawyer scolded for using struck testimony
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron talk to the press at the White...
Biden, Macron talk about issues during White House meeting