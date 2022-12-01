Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said.

A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.

NWS has also posted a high surf advisory for west-facing shores of Hawaii Island from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters said surf will rise between 20 to 26 feet late Thursday, then lower to 18 to 24 feet by Friday.

Beachgoers should expect very strong breaking waves that could make swimming dangerous.

