Hawaii’s only rainbow trout aquaponics farm is closing due to financial woes

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s only rainbow trout aquaponics farm is shutting down at the end of the year.

The owner says the pandemic and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat.

“We actually got hit with a double whammy. We were way behind done on electricity and rent because of the pandemic … we got almost no support at all. And then last August we had a really bad island-wide power outage, and we couldn’t get our generator running in time. We lost all of our small fish and all of our big fish. So, we had no income for a couple of months, and at that point, the landlord terminated our lease,” said Kulahaven Farms Founder and CEO John Dobovan.

Dobovan’s farm is the first and only one of its kind in the state.

“We have a special permit from the state of Hawaii to import rainbow trout eggs, and we bring in about 2,000 eggs a month, hatch them in our hatchery and grow them out over the course of about 11 months to one-pound rainbow trout,” Dobovan said.

Every Wednesday, they get their orders from the restaurants and retail outlets and get the trout ready to be sent out.

His fresh fish is found at Maui Food Hub, Upcountry Farmers Market, Pukalani Superette, Tamura’s in Wailuku and at fine restaurants like world-renown Mamas Fish House and Merriman’s in Kapalua.

“We got lots of restaurants that want our trout, we’re just were too small of an operation right now to meet the market,” he said.

He also harvests about 2,000 pounds of organic watercress a month.

“It’s one of the top four leafy greens you can eat. It’s packed with Vitamin A and Vitamin C. Vitamin K is off the charts.”

But it will all come to a halt at the end of the year. Dobovan’s final harvest is on December 23rd. His final delivery is on Christmas Eve.

“When COVID hit ... that just about killed us. We got almost no operational support, and we really struggled for a couple of years,” Dobovan said. “It’s only been in the last year or so that we’ve really started getting our feet underneath us, and actually right now we’re having our most profitable quarter ever.

Dobovan is optimistic he will find farmland to expand his business. He just needs a like-minded business partner and the capital.

“I’m really deeply concerned about growing enough food for Hawaii’s people, and this is one of the ways we can do it. We can’t do it all, but we can be a big part of the solution,” he said.

