Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian activist and Molokai physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli has passed away, Hawaii News Now has learned.

Aluli was part of the Kahoolawe Nine — a group of protestors that occupied the island in 1976 to stop the U.S. military from bombing it when the island was under martial law following the Pearl Harbor attack.

Aluli and his fellow activists sued the Navy, and won.

In 1990, President George HW Bush ordered the bombing to stop.

And in 1994, the military returned control of the island back to Hawaii.

In 2018, Aluli joined Hawaii News Now to discuss Protect Kahoolawe Ohana’s role in Kahoolawe’s restoration.

LISTEN: Dr. Emmett Aluli, on PKO’s role in Kaho’olawe’s restoration

“Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the people of Hawaii,” U.S. Congressman Kai Kahlele said in a statement.

“His imprint and contribution will be felt for generations.”

