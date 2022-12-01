Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

FIRST ALERT: Swell brings High Surf Advisory level waves; North and West shores, Niihau to Maui

Next 5 days: Lots of sunshine with a few windward showers at times
A large, long period west northwest swell will build in today, peak tonight and Friday morning...
A large, long period west northwest swell will build in today, peak tonight and Friday morning and then gradually fall Friday night into the weekend. This swell is expected to be large enough to increase north and west-facing shore surf, due to the more westerly swell direction, to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels on the main islands (except Big Island) today.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:43 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly drier trend through the weekend with light to moderate trade winds. Some brief windward showers, but probably not enough to make it over to the leeward side.

We know that vog from Kilauea Volcano/Hawaii Island can make some people uncomfortable; Kilauea being just above 4,000 ft above sea level. The eruption of Mauna Loa is about the 13,000 ft level, which means most of the particulate will not affect lower elevation populated areas of any of the islands. National Weather Service, HVO and USGS continue to monitor this dynamic situation.

A large, long period west northwest swell will build in today, peak tonight and Friday morning and then gradually fall Friday night into the weekend. This swell is expected to be large enough to increase north and west-facing shore surf, due to the more westerly swell direction, to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels on the main islands (except Big Island) today. This swell may push north and west surf heights up to near High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds at its peak tonight through Friday morning. This west northwest swell may sneak into Big Island’s western waters Friday and increase the odds for placing their west-facing shores within a HSA. A northeast swell moving into our nearshore windward waters Saturday may also lift north and east-facing shore surf across many islands to near HSA levels over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
Mauna Loa eruption
‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach key Hawaii Island highway, USGS says
Demello during the bike stretch of the Florida Ironman Race (Source: Finisherpix)
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location
Both Kalber and Omori have spent decades tracking the magic of Hawaii's volcanoes and for as...
For these photographers, capturing Mauna Loa’s fiery show is the opportunity of a lifetime

Latest News

The National Retail Federation says 197 million consumers shopped from Thanksgiving through...
Business Report: Cyber Monday
As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow
As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow
What's Trending: Hawaii woman celebrates 100th birthday; McDonald's gold card
What's Trending: Hawaii woman celebrates 100th birthday; McDonald's gold card
Morning Beat: Over 1,000 Oahu families still on waitlist for after-school programs
Morning Beat: Over 1,000 Oahu families still on waitlist for after-school programs