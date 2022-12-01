Tributes
Episode 140: HNN’s Ashley Nagaoka, new mom-to-be, talks about her joy and jitters

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s an exciting time for new mom-to-be Ashley Nagaoka!

With just a couple of weeks until her due date, we catch up with the First at 4 news anchor about the jitters, joy and jubilation of being a first-time mom!

Listen to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on our website or wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

