Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HPD investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach; search underway for suspect

Police are investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach.
Police are investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Ewa Beach.

Authorities said the incident happened at Palm Villas on Puamaeole Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect accused of shooting the man fled in a vehicle. A search is now underway.

Officials said the victim is a man in his 50s. Emergency Medical Services said they administered advanced life support to a man who suffered an apparent gun shot wound.

Honolulu police initially responded to an aggravated assault.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa lava flow significantly slows, could be at least a week until it reaches key highway
Demello during the bike stretch of the Florida Ironman Race (Source: Finisherpix)
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location
Both Kalber and Omori have spent decades tracking the magic of Hawaii's volcanoes and for as...
For these photographers, capturing Mauna Loa’s fiery show is the opportunity of a lifetime

Latest News

Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa lava flow significantly slows, could be at least a week until it reaches key highway
Mauna Loa lava flow moving at slower pace, could now be over a week until it reaches key highway
Mauna Loa lava flow moving at slower pace, could now be over a week until it reaches key highway
EXPLAINER: Why lava slows down when it moves into flatter area
EXPLAINER: Why lava slows down when it moves into flatter area
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 1, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 1, 2022)