HPD investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach; search underway for suspect
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Ewa Beach.
Authorities said the incident happened at Palm Villas on Puamaeole Street around 8:30 a.m.
Police said the suspect accused of shooting the man fled in a vehicle. A search is now underway.
Officials said the victim is a man in his 50s. Emergency Medical Services said they administered advanced life support to a man who suffered an apparent gun shot wound.
Honolulu police initially responded to an aggravated assault.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.