HPD investigating after man fatally shot in Ewa Beach; search underway for suspect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Ewa Beach.

Authorities said the incident happened at Palm Villas on Puamaeole Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect accused of shooting the man fled in a vehicle. A search is now underway.

Officials said the victim is a man in his 50s. Emergency Medical Services said they administered advanced life support to a man who suffered an apparent gun shot wound.

Honolulu police initially responded to an aggravated assault.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

