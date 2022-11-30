Wahine are Bay Area Bound, set to face LSU in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three-time Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is tournament bound.

The team was pegged to face LSU of the SEC this weekend in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, Tuesday morning they made their way to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, but were met with cheers and fanfare as they hopped on their bus, the team feeling the aloha before boarding their plane for the Bay Area.

“The last time we got to send off I’m pretty sure was 2019, so I’m so excited for this.” UH middle blocker Amber Igiede told reporters. “I’m really excited, it’s going to be really fun, especially for the newcomers too as well.”

“We’re playing for something bigger than ourselves, which we always have been, so it’s even more rewarding that hopefully the fans can come out and support, you know, because it’s right there so hopefully they can come out and support that would be awesome. It feels like we definitely owe it to them too.”

Its been about 72 hours since the Wahine found out they’d be facing LSU in the opening round of the tourney and in that quick turn around they’ve already begun scouting the Tigers.

“Athletic, you know, the teams we play are going to be tall and athletic.” Head coach Robyn Ah Mow said. “If they’re not really tall, they’re just going to be athletic and we kind of just got to do what we do our side again.”

This is Hawaii’s 29th straight NCAA appearance, but in recent history they haven’t been able to get out of the first round, but this group of Wahine are determined to keep dancing as long as possible.

“The biggest thing is to really stay present to keep pushing forward, no matter what happens and it sounds cliché, but like just taking literally one point at a time and just at the end of the day following our playing assignments, what we’re supposed to do.” Igiede said.

First serve between the ‘Bows and the Tigers is set for Firday at 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

