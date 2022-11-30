Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Wahine are Bay Area Bound, set to face LSU in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

The three-time Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is tournament bound.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three-time Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is tournament bound.

The team was pegged to face LSU of the SEC this weekend in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, Tuesday morning they made their way to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, but were met with cheers and fanfare as they hopped on their bus, the team feeling the aloha before boarding their plane for the Bay Area.

“The last time we got to send off I’m pretty sure was 2019, so I’m so excited for this.” UH middle blocker Amber Igiede told reporters. “I’m really excited, it’s going to be really fun, especially for the newcomers too as well.”

“We’re playing for something bigger than ourselves, which we always have been, so it’s even more rewarding that hopefully the fans can come out and support, you know, because it’s right there so hopefully they can come out and support that would be awesome. It feels like we definitely owe it to them too.”

Its been about 72 hours since the Wahine found out they’d be facing LSU in the opening round of the tourney and in that quick turn around they’ve already begun scouting the Tigers.

“Athletic, you know, the teams we play are going to be tall and athletic.” Head coach Robyn Ah Mow said. “If they’re not really tall, they’re just going to be athletic and we kind of just got to do what we do our side again.”

This is Hawaii’s 29th straight NCAA appearance, but in recent history they haven’t been able to get out of the first round, but this group of Wahine are determined to keep dancing as long as possible.

“The biggest thing is to really stay present to keep pushing forward, no matter what happens and it sounds cliché, but like just taking literally one point at a time and just at the end of the day following our playing assignments, what we’re supposed to do.” Igiede said.

First serve between the ‘Bows and the Tigers is set for Firday at 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mauna Loa eruption continues to pose no threat to communities, but lava flows have crossed...
State, county develop plan in case lava crosses key Hawaii Island highway
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
The message written in red, says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the...
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
Mauna Loa Eruption
Mauna Loa and Kilauea are very different ... and so are their eruptions
Mauna Loa Eruption
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption

Latest News

Hawaii Football
Eight Rainbow Warriors awarded All-Mountain West Conference honors
San Diego State Football
San Diego State, Middle Tennessee to play in the 19th Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Wahine volleyball draws LSU in opening round of NCAA Tournament