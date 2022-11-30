USGS: ‘Very high probability’ that lava flow from Mauna Loa will reach key Hawaii Island highway

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials warned Wednesday there’s a “very high probability” that lava from the Mauna Loa eruption will reach Daniel K. Inouye Highway, eventually closing a key thoroughfare that goes across Hawaii Island.

“The likeliness of it reaching the road, it’s a very high probability that if this lava flow continues, will reach the road,” said Ken Hon, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist-in-charge.

If the lava does cut through Daniel K. Inouye Highway — also commonly known as Saddle Road — it would have a major impact on the island’s infrastructure and Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth is asking residents to consider what alternatives they’d use.

On Wednesday morning, USGS officials said lava was about 3.6 miles from the highway and moving at a speed of .08 miles per hour.

This image, taken during an early morning overflight on 30 November 2022, shows Fissure 3, the dominant source of activity. As of 7 a.m. HST, the lava fountains reach 65-82 feet and feed a lava flow moving to the northeast at 0.08 miles per hour.#MaunaLoa #MaunaLoaErupts pic.twitter.com/Uvpt3LqMzH — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) November 30, 2022

Hon said the soonest it would reach the road would be two days. However, scientists said it would likely take longer than that because the lava flow appeared to be spreading out and moving slower.

“It’s just a question of timing, it’s not that it’s going to hit in two days, but that is the fastest time of right now that it could cover the road,” Hon said.

The state has a plan to close a portion of the highway if lava from the Mauna Loa eruption approaches — a process that could take about 6 hours.

The state Department of Transportation says if necessary, it would close the highway between the 8.8 and 21 mile markers. Barricades would go up at both points and be manned by law enforcement and DOT personnel.

At this time the highway remains open in both directions.

Currently, flows were about 5 to 6 miles long. They’ve already crossed a private road, cutting off access and power to an important global climate monitoring station.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said lava also crossed Old Kona Highway at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. It’s a dirt road that crosses the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve.

As of Wednesday morning, lava was spreading out on flat ground.

Meanwhile, officials continued to stress the eruption does not pose a threat to downslope communities.

Because of that, Hawaii Island closed two emergency shelters that were opened for those who opted to voluntarily evacuate. Authorities also stressed the importance of vigilance as the eruption continues.

“This has been a very fluid event and things change very quickly,” Roth said.

“That’s why we’re trying to be as conservative as we can.”

The biggest impact to Hawaii Island from the eruption so far appears to be the throngs of spectators gathered along Daniel K. Inouye Highway and flocking to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to see the fiery show.

There was also a growing threat of vog, particulates and Pele’s hair impacting downwind areas.

No schools are closed as the eruption continues.

And dozens of residents who opted to voluntarily evacuate have returned to their homes.

Hon said Monday afternoon that the eruption was moving into the northeast rift zone, an announcement that alleviated fears communities in the southwestern rift zone would be impacted by the eruption.

Lava flows in southwestern rift region could reach population centers within hours.

By comparison, it would take weeks to months for lava flows from the summit to reach population areas in the northeast rift zone. The last eruption of Mauna Loa in 1984 also flowed into the northeast rift zone.

The lava stopped within four miles of Hilo.

Could that happen again? That isn’t yet clear.

Authorities predict this eruption could last two weeks, but stress things could change.

KEY ERUPTION DETAILS:

The eruption began about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano. Lava has largely been contained to the caldera, but has also migrated to a rift zone on the northeast side.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there was one primary lava flow: fissure no. 3, about 10,500 feet up the mountain.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, seismic activity quieted significantly, indicating that it’s less likely that new vents would develop.

The eruption did cause flight disruptions. Southwest canceled most flights into and out of Hilo on Monday, but anticipated operations to fully resume Tuesday. Hawaiian Airlines has not canceled flights.

The eruption comes after months of elevated earthquake activity at Mauna Loa.

On Sunday night, U.S. Geological Survey webcams at the summit captured the birth of the eruption as a long fissure opened and fountains spewed lava onto the caldera floor, now completing covered.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Hon said just in case, residents in downslope communities should have a plan if they have to evacuate. They should gather important papers and ensure their family members know where they’ll go if they need to leave.

For details on volcano hazard zones, click here.

The 13,681-foot Mauna Loa volcano had been rumbling more in the last several months, prompting many to believe an eruption was imminent. The 1984 Mauna Loa eruption also began within the Mokuaweoweo summit.

Fissures eventually opened on the mountain’s northeast rift zone, sending lava flows snaking toward the Hilo area. None of the flows reached the outskirts of Hilo by the time the eruption ended, about 20 days after it began.

VIEWER-SUBMITTED IMAGES:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.