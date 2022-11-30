Tributes
UH’s Alexander, Igiede, Lang, Ah Mow earn top Big West Volleyball Honors

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:04 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West announced their All-Conference teams and post season awards for their 2022 women’s Volleyball season, with the Rainbow Wahine Volleyball team coming home with four of the major honors.

UH middle blocker Amber Igiede was named Player of the Year while Kate Lang was named Setter of the Year; Caylen Alexander was tabbed as Freshman of the Year and rounding it out, Robyn Ah Mow was named Coach of the Year.

On top of the major awards Igiede, Lang and outside hitter Riley Wagoner were named to the All-Big West First team while Alexander earned a spot on the Second team and All-Freshman team.

Igiede had another dominant season on the court with a career and team-high 390 kills. Lang dished out a career-best 1,055 assists in 2022. Alexander put down 280 kills this season while racking up a school-record six Freshman of the Week awards.

Coach Ah Mow gets her third Coach of the Year award and here second-consecutive honor, the first head coach to achieve the feat since legendary UC Santa Barbara coach Kathy Gregory did it in 2004.

