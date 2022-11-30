‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “The Rock” says he wasn’t himself when he was a hungry teen.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the “Black Adam” actor and former professional wrestler, confessed in a recent Instagram post that when he was young and “broke as hell,” he stole a Snickers bar from a Hawaii 7-Eleven store every day on the way to the gym for nearly a year.

In the feel-good viral video, Johnson returns to his childhood convenience store to do what he called “righting his wrongs” ― and buy every Snickers bar on the shelf. He explained on Instagram that it was the “least he could do.”

“When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on these shelves,” he said.

And that’s not all.

He also took care of every purchase for the people who walked into the store, picking up the tab for shoppers in the store totaling $298.

He left the candy bars at the counter and asked the cashiers to give them to anyone else trying to steal a Snickers bar.

“After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-Eleven and try to make good, that felt really, really good,” he said, at the end of the video.

