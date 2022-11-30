Tributes
Police sources: Man shot in the head may not have been intended target

Four empty cases of beer littered the sidewalk near what neighbors say was the scene of an...
Four empty cases of beer littered the sidewalk near what neighbors say was the scene of an overnight shooting.(Hawaii News Now)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are working to track down a gunman after a man was shot in the head early Tuesday in Kalihi.

Law enforcement sources say the victim may not have been the intended target.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Libby and Homerule Street. Surveillance video of the scene shows the glow of flashlights as officers combed the area for evidence before sunrise.

According to police sources, the 20-year-old victim had been drinking with a 23-year-old friend.

The trouble started when that friend walked off and started talking to a woman, sources say.

That’s when the shooter, who is believed to be a relative of the woman, allegedly opened fire on the 23-year-old ― missing him and hitting the 20-year-old instead.

That man was rushed to the hospital after a bullet grazed his head. He is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, Honolulu police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers.

