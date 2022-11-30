Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Pilot hikes 6 miles to get help after plane crash

Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address...
Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address a fuel leak.(Mountain Green Fire Protection District)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (Gray News) – A pilot hiked for miles to get help after his plane crashed near Durst Mountain in Utah Sunday.

The Mountain Green Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post the pilot “made a skilled-forced landing.”

They said he “miraculously walked away from the crash” and hiked about six miles to get cell service to call 911.

He was able to direct first responders to the crash location, despite the difficulties of following dirt roads typically navigated by ATVs most of the way to get there.

Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address a fuel leak.

According to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, no one was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Four empty cases of beer littered the sidewalk near what neighbors say was the scene of an...
Police sources: Man shot in the head may not have been intended target
On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also known as Hawaiian Independence Day. Many...
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of...
Bystander uses pepper spray to help police officer arrest alleged Walmart shoplifter
Maria Correa, of Washington, center, who says she is sick with cancer, cannot work, and that...
Higher food prices worsen hunger crisis this holiday season
As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow
As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 30, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 30, 2022)
Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow