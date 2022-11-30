Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Officers seize more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings in shipment from China

Border authorities seized more than 400 fake Super Bowl championship rings that were headed to...
Border authorities seized more than 400 fake Super Bowl championship rings that were headed to Illinois.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials say border protection officers seized a shipment containing hundreds of fraudulent Super Bowl rings earlier this month.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency reports officers working at an express consignment operations hub in St. Louis seized the shipment on Nov. 11.

The shipment contained 422 Super Bowl championship rings bearing the image of the Lombardi Trophy.

“Counterfeit jewelry continues to flood the e-commerce market, and these rings were focused on a select group of sports collectors and their fans,” said Field Operations-Chicago Director LaFonda Sutton-Burke.

According to the agency, an import specialist determined the rings were not authentic and bore an infringing trademark owned by NFL Properties.

Authorities said the shipment was heading to a residence in Jerseyville, Illinois, from China. If the items were genuine, they would have been worth $300,000.

“Our officers are well-trained to find counterfeit merchandise like these in support of CBP’s mission of protecting the American public and the American economy,” Sutton-Burke said.

Border protection officials said jewelry was the third most popular counterfeited item in 2021, with officers seizing more than 375,000 items worth over $550 million at genuine value.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Four empty cases of beer littered the sidewalk near what neighbors say was the scene of an...
Police sources: Man shot in the head may not have been intended target
On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also known as Hawaiian Independence Day. Many...
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
FILE - In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes...
Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
After firefighting foam spill at Red Hill, Board of Water Supply calls on EPA to boost monitoring
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Lava from Mauna Loa shows no sign of stopping as it inches closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway