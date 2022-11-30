Hawaii man accused of posing as valet attendant, stealing rental car from hotel

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials on Monday charged a 22-year-old man accused of posing as a valet attendant and stealing a rental car from a Hilo hotel.

The incident happened on Nov. 24.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen, the suspect, Shaycen Sabino, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft of a Chevrolet Malibu rental car.

Sabino, a felony repeat offender, was charged with first-degree theft, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and habitual property crime.

The most severe offense, first-degree theft, is a class B felony offense that is punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

If convicted as charged, Sabino faces sentencing to a mandatory prison term and will not be eligible for probation.

Sabino made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. His request for supervised release was denied and his bail was maintained at $70,000.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.