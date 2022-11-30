Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii man accused of posing as valet attendant, stealing rental car from hotel

Shaycen Sabino
Shaycen Sabino(County of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials on Monday charged a 22-year-old man accused of posing as a valet attendant and stealing a rental car from a Hilo hotel.

The incident happened on Nov. 24.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen, the suspect, Shaycen Sabino, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft of a Chevrolet Malibu rental car.

Sabino, a felony repeat offender, was charged with first-degree theft, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and habitual property crime.

The most severe offense, first-degree theft, is a class B felony offense that is punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

If convicted as charged, Sabino faces sentencing to a mandatory prison term and will not be eligible for probation.

Sabino made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. His request for supervised release was denied and his bail was maintained at $70,000.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mauna Loa eruption continues to pose no threat to communities, but lava flows have crossed...
‘A very fluid event’: Shelters close on Hawaii Island, but officials urge vigilance as eruption continues
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
The message written in red, says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the...
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
Mauna Loa Eruption
Mauna Loa and Kilauea are very different ... and so are their eruptions
Mauna Loa Eruption
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption

Latest News

The Mauna Loa eruption continues to pose no threat to communities, but lava flows have crossed...
State, county develop contingency plans in case lava crosses key Hawaii Island highway
Four empty cases of beer littered the sidewalk near what neighbors say was the scene of an...
Police sources: Man shot in the head may not have been intended target
Lava from the Mauna Loa eruptions is flowing down the northeast rift zone.
Thousands flock to see ‘epic’ Mauna Loa eruption as lava flows light up sky
Mauna Loa eruption poses no imminent threat to communities, but authorities stress vigilance
Midday Newscast: USGS estimates lava about 6 miles from key road on Hawaii Island