After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ironman World Championships triathlon is slated to be a smaller event on Hawaii Island starting next year.

Officials announced Wednesday that the next VinFast Ironman World Championships will have duel hosts.

That means that on Oct. 14, 2023, the women’s race will return to Kona.

But the men’s race will be on a different date ― and in a different unspecified location outside of Hawaii.

The decision comes after the organization held their first two-day competition in Kailua-Kona this year, splitting the men’s and women’s races.

While some celebrated the change, others complained about the impact on businesses and residents.

“IRONMAN and the County of Hawaii concluded together that the impact of two days of racing in Kona is not currently in the best interest of the local community,” the organization said, in a news release.

The Ironman is a boon for Hawaii Island’s tourism industry.

