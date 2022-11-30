Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Drier conditions with lighter winds expected through the weekend

Forecast: Drier conditions with lighter winds expected through the weekend
Forecast: Drier conditions with lighter winds expected through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather are expected through early Wednesday, with some high clouds periodically. Light to moderate northeasterly trade winds will develop during the day Wednesday, and will continue to support a mostly dry weather pattern through the end of the week, except for a few windward showers. Little change is expected through the weekend. With Mauna Loa’s emissions emanating at such high elevations (around 10-13 kft), the forecast does not anticipate vog or other volcanic emissions having a significant impact on lower elevation populated areas of the islands.

The current northwest swell is dropping. A larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to build Thursday into Friday and will produce surf heights well above the advisory threshold and possibly reaching borderline warning thresholds. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the next several days as winds remain light. A tiny southwest swell is possible along south facing shores on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mauna Loa eruption continues to pose no threat to communities, but lava flows have crossed...
State, county develop plan in case lava crosses key Hawaii Island highway
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Four empty cases of beer littered the sidewalk near what neighbors say was the scene of an...
Police sources: Man shot in the head may not have been intended target
On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also known as Hawaiian Independence Day. Many...
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
The message written in red, says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the...
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Mauna Loa continues to erupt and back to trade winds
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Active radar into the night over Maui & Big Island and soon saying hello to trades
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible
Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible
Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible