Forecast: Drier conditions with lighter winds expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather are expected through early Wednesday, with some high clouds periodically. Light to moderate northeasterly trade winds will develop during the day Wednesday, and will continue to support a mostly dry weather pattern through the end of the week, except for a few windward showers. Little change is expected through the weekend. With Mauna Loa’s emissions emanating at such high elevations (around 10-13 kft), the forecast does not anticipate vog or other volcanic emissions having a significant impact on lower elevation populated areas of the islands.

The current northwest swell is dropping. A larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to build Thursday into Friday and will produce surf heights well above the advisory threshold and possibly reaching borderline warning thresholds. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the next several days as winds remain light. A tiny southwest swell is possible along south facing shores on Wednesday.

