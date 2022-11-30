Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into well

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the...
The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.(City of Newport Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (Gray News) – A scary situation ended happily for a dog in Oregon.

According to the City of Newport Fire Department, Hank the golden retriever fell down a well Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help...
Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.(City of Newport Fire Department)

After the rescue, although wet and cold, the fire department said Hank was “as happy as can be.”

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.

Newport is located on the central coast of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Four empty cases of beer littered the sidewalk near what neighbors say was the scene of an...
Police sources: Man shot in the head may not have been intended target
On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also known as Hawaiian Independence Day. Many...
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
FILE - In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes...
Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
After firefighting foam spill at Red Hill, Board of Water Supply calls on EPA to boost monitoring
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Lava from Mauna Loa shows no sign of stopping as it inches closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway