Eight Rainbow Warriors awarded All-Mountain West Conference honors

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:39 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference announced their All-Conference footall teams on Tuesday with eight Rainbow Warriors being awarded All-Mountain West Honors.

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning and tight end Caleb Phillips headline the group after being named to the first team while fellow o-lineman Micah Vanterpool was named to the second team.

Defensive linemen Blessman Ta’ala and John Tuitupou, running backs Dedrick Parson and Tylan Hines, and defensive back Peter Manuma were given Honorable Mention nods.

Other notable awards given in the MWC includes Air Force running back Brad Roberts, who was named Offensive Player of the Year; San Jose State defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko was Defensive Player of the Year; San Diego State punter/kicker Jack Browning was Special Teams Player of the Year; Boise State quarterback Taylen Green was Freshman of the Year; and Boise State’s Andy Avalos was Coach of the Year.

