DOH investigating ‘egregious’ fire suppressant spill at Red Hill fuel facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is investigating following a fire suppressant spill at the Red Hill fuel facility on Tuesday, officials said.

The department said they were notified of the release around 3 p.m.

According to DOH, approximately 1,100 gallons of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) was released above Adit 6 at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

Aqueous Film Forming Foam is used as a fire suppressant.

DOH’s on-scene coordinator preliminarily reported that the spill was not contained and AFFF has spilled into soil outside of the Red Hill facility and into the facility near Adit 6.

“This is egregious,” said Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director of Environmental Health. “AFFF contains PFAS forever chemicals—groundwater contamination could be devastating to our aquifer.”

Ho added that while details are limited at this time, the Joint Task Force and Navy need to be transparent about how this happened.

“Regulators will hold the Department of Defense accountable and will press the operator to take any and all appropriate corrective action throughout the defueling and decommissioning process,” Ho said.

It was reported to DOH that the Navy uses AFFF C6 at the Red Hill facility. This type of AFFF contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

DOH said when released into the environment, PFAS are very slow to degrade and create persistent hazards to people, animals and the environment.

Officials said no surface water was contaminated and efforts are underway to recover product.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

