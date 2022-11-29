San Diego State, Middle Tennessee to play in the 19th Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Bowl Season committee announced the teams playing in the 2022 EASYPOST Hawaii Bowl on Monday.

San Diego State, representing the Mountain West Conference, and Middle Tennessee, representing Conference USA is set to face off in the 19th edition of the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve at the Clarance T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The Aztecs and Blue Raiders finished their 2022 campaigns with a 7-3 record and will both be making their second Hawaii Bowl appearance.

SDSU won their first Hawaii Bowl in 2015, 42-7 over Cincinnati while Middle Tennessee lost their Hawaii Bowl to UH, 52-35 in 2016.

This will be a homecoming for many members of the Aztec squad as five players on the roster are from the islands including seniors Alama Uluave and Seyddrick Lakalaka — former UH defensive lineman Justus Tavai will also play his final collegiate game where he started his career.

Kick off is set for 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

