Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

San Diego State, Middle Tennessee to play in the 19th Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve

San Diego State Football
San Diego State Football(Twitter/@AztecFB)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Bowl Season committee announced the teams playing in the 2022 EASYPOST Hawaii Bowl on Monday.

San Diego State, representing the Mountain West Conference, and Middle Tennessee, representing Conference USA is set to face off in the 19th edition of the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve at the Clarance T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The Aztecs and Blue Raiders finished their 2022 campaigns with a 7-3 record and will both be making their second Hawaii Bowl appearance.

SDSU won their first Hawaii Bowl in 2015, 42-7 over Cincinnati while Middle Tennessee lost their Hawaii Bowl to UH, 52-35 in 2016.

This will be a homecoming for many members of the Aztec squad as five players on the roster are from the islands including seniors Alama Uluave and Seyddrick Lakalaka — former UH defensive lineman Justus Tavai will also play his final collegiate game where he started his career.

Kick off is set for 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
‘A very fluid event’: Shelters close on Hawaii Island, but officials urge vigilance as Mauna Loa erupts
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
The message written in red, says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the...
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
Mauna Loa Eruption
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa Eruption
Mauna Loa and Kilauea are very different ... and so are their eruptions

Latest News

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Wahine volleyball draws LSU in opening round of NCAA Tournament
Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season
Hawaii Football
Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season