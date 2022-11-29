Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany welcome baby boy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News) – Patrick Mahomes may have had a sloppy win against the defending Super Bowl champs in week 12, but it could have been in part because he had a lot on his mind.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their second child into the world Monday.

In a tweet, Patrick Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes was born on Nov. 28, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz.

He shared a photo of their new son, only showing his feet, lying on a Mahomes blanket.

The announcement comes on the heels of a post Brittany Mahomes made on Instagram baring it all with her baby bump on full display saying, “Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves.”

Congratulations, Sterling! You are officially a big sister.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of Mauna Loa eruption from Saddle Road.
Mauna Loa eruption poses no imminent threat to communities, but authorities stress vigilance
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
Mauna Loa Eruption
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
The message written in red, says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the...
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
File photo of flooded streets in Honolulu during heavy rain in December 2021.
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains

Latest News

sunrise
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 29, 2022)
WNBA basketball star and Olympian Brittney Griner was moved to a penal colony in Mordovia,...
Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible
4.0-magnitude earthquake near Pahala area
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat
AP Image: President Joe Biden
Biden to host congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants