Hawaiians say it’s no coincidence Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many Native Hawaiians say it is no coincidence that Mauna Loa erupted just before midnight.

“The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”

On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also known as Hawaiian Independence Day. Many believe Mauna Loa erupting on this day is a sign of a revival.

“To have it fall right on La Kuokoa, to me, this is the awakening, the surging, the rising of this awareness, of this beautiful holiday,” said Aloha Aina educator Laiana Kanoa-Wong.

The day is celebrated because it is the day England and France formally recognized the Hawaiian Kingdom as an independent nation state.

“This was a mission achieved by Kamehameha III, Kauikeaouli, who sent his closest friends Timoteo Haalilio and William Richards to go all the way across the United States to Great Britain and to France to secure recognition of Hawaii,” said Kanoa-Wong.

They were successful on November 28, 1843 through the signing of the Anglo-Franco Proclamation.

Until this day, the holiday is celebrated across the island chain.

“Making sure that everyone in Hawaii knows these dates, know these historical facts is really important and getting it normalized,” Kahakalau said. “On top of just making sure that everyone’s health and everyone is safe, there’s an overwhelming feeling of mana, of power, of strength flowing around the island.”

As Hawaiians celebrate, they ask that everyone stays safe and remain respectful by not getting too close.

