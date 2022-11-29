Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mauna Loa lava flow cuts off access to key global climate monitoring station

While some residents chose to voluntarily leave their homes, there are no evacuations ordered and all schools remain open.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private road leading to a key climate monitoring station is now blocked after lava flow from Mauna Loa crossed over the area overnight.

USGS reported that access to NOAA’s Mauna Loa Observatory is now blocked as the eruption continues to move down the northeast rift zone.

The facility is part of NOAA’s global monitoring laboratory system that looks at atmospheric conditions and also releases data on the world’s CO2 emissions.

There are only four labs like this located across the globe.

USGS reported that lava has crossed the road to NOAA’s Mauna Loa Observatory overnight. This is a private road used by NOAA to access the observatory.

“It plays a very important role in our understanding of the atmosphere and they have advanced laboratory equipment used for measuring a lot of different things about the atmospheric change,” said Ken Hon, top scientist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Scientists used the equipment in the observatory to establish the famed Keeling Curve record of atmospheric carbon, which provides evidence that human activities are altering the planet’s climate.

Because of the lava flow, power has been knocked out at the facility — meaning that for the first time in over 60 years no data is being recorded.

Meanwhile, USGS says radio transmission access remains open.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
‘A very fluid event’: Shelters close on Hawaii Island, but officials urge vigilance as Mauna Loa erupts
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
The message written in red, says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the...
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
Mauna Loa Eruption
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa Eruption
Mauna Loa and Kilauea are very different ... and so are their eruptions

Latest News

While some residents chose to voluntarily leave their homes, there are no evacuations ordered...
Mauna Loa lava flow cuts off access to key weather station
Mauna Loa eruption
‘A very fluid event’: Shelters close on Hawaii Island, but officials urge vigilance as Mauna Loa erupts
Lava from the Mauna Loa eruptions is flowing down the northeast rift zone.
‘Epic’: Thousands flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky
Hawaii Tourism Authority explains how Mauna Loa eruption could impact tourism
Hawaii Tourism Authority explains how Mauna Loa eruption could impact tourism